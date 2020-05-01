News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 10:07:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Streeter reaches out to Georgia quarterback

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson has reached out to an SEC baseball commitment as it escalates its search for a quarterback this cycle.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee’s Bubba Chandler spoke with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter for nearly a half-hour Wednesday night.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}