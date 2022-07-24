Sunday Clemson Football Notes II

While it's true they are weeding out a bunch of clutter that accumulated in the playbook over the years, there's still plenty for the players to learn and master. The staff grinded during and after spring practice installing new terminology that ideally will allow the offense to go faster by reducing substitutions and allowing receivers to change their routes based on the looks shown by the defense.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

So once the new terminology and responsibilities are ingrained within this offense, the simpler-is-better idea will come to fruition. But the large-scale absences and attrition during the spring unquestionably set back this process, so now there's a bit of catch-up taking place as the offense is preparing for the start of fall camp.

Non-football-related & off topics forum