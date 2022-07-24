Sunday Clemson Football Notes II
The NCAA permits college coaches to oversee a limited amount of walk-throughs during the summer, and you have to think Clemson's offense needs every bit of that time as it transitions to Brandon Streeter's leadership.
There probably won't be a vast difference in Streeter's scheme compared to Tony Elliott's, but there are some substantive changes taking place as Streeter and passing-game coordinator Kyle Richardson try to reinvigorate an area that slumbered last year.
While it's true they are weeding out a bunch of clutter that accumulated in the playbook over the years, there's still plenty for the players to learn and master. The staff grinded during and after spring practice installing new terminology that ideally will allow the offense to go faster by reducing substitutions and allowing receivers to change their routes based on the looks shown by the defense.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
So once the new terminology and responsibilities are ingrained within this offense, the simpler-is-better idea will come to fruition. But the large-scale absences and attrition during the spring unquestionably set back this process, so now there's a bit of catch-up taking place as the offense is preparing for the start of fall camp.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news