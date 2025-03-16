BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, what we are hearing, including new intel on numerous newcomers, here at the halfway point of Clemson football's spring practice.

Also, our top takeaway by far from Clemson's defense at this juncture in spring practice? We'll dig into that and tell you why in this update.

PICTURED on the front page: Newly-hired Clemson defensive coordinator and former Penn State defensive mentor Tom Allen.

SUNDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL SPRING PRACTICE INSIDER (For subscribers-only)