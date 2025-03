BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The Elite Retreat, Clemson's signature spring recruiting event, is in the books, and by now you've likely already concluded that it was quite a success.

Ahead of our highly-anticipated Monday Insider, Tigerillustrated.com has new information from the retreat we need to share with subscribers in our third update of the day, including another recruitment we do not anticipate deliberating much longer.

SUNDAY ELITE RETREAT NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)