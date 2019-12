50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!

College Football's annual coaching carousel will impact Clemson's coaching staff sooner or later.

Earlier this week Tigerillustrated.com told subscribers we had our eyes on two head coaching vacancies and those schools' interest in two Clemson assistant football coaches.

This update centers on Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott.

SUNDAY JEFF SCOTT UPDATE (For subscribers-only)