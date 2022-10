Clemson still has work to do before completing its top 10-ranked, 2023 recruiting class.

One of the Tigers' major priorities - Suwanee (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald - is set to announce his college decision on Halloween.

Our Woody Wommack traveled to Suwanee to get the latest from McDonald on the eve of his announcement.

SUNDAY KAYDEN MCDONALD UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

