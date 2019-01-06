Tigerillustrated.com

Sunday Night Notes From San Jose
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
It's true that Alabama's offense is a whole different animal now compared to the three previous groups Clemson faced.
But it's also true that the 2018 Clemson offense is totally different from the one the Crimson Tide asphyxiated last year in New Orleans.
Trevor Lawrence has been the major catalyst, of course -- similar to Tua Tagovailoa's instant impact in the second half of last year's CFP title game.
But Clemson's wideouts are so much more formidable, too. And they are going to have some chances to make high-impact plays against newcomers Patrick Surtain and Saivion Smith.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news