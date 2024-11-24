Sunday Night: Swinney on the Gamecocks, injuries, the week ahead

"We did have a lot of young guys who played and got the seniors in there.

"Defensively, the two turnovers were great individual plays. The goal line stop at the end was great to see, especially with a bunch of young guys. We did not play great, we did not play well from an assignment standpoint. We had too many guys who were poor with their eyes instead of staying in their gaps. We had some busts and then gave up a big play on the big score.

"Offensively we had good execution. I'm proud of our guys who played to a standard. We were explosive and balanced. I thought Cade was very efficient. We didn't punt at all and our offensive line continued to step up.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "I am proud of our team. It was a beautiful day. It was a fun game to be a part of.

CLEMSON -- Sunday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media on his weekly teleconference, this time following the Tigers' 51-14 win over The Citadel and of course ahead of next Saturday's Palmetto State rivalry showdown with South Carolina in Death Valley.

"It's on to the next one. I'm proud of our team to be in this position. It's a great opportunity to be in a rivalry game. This game has a lot of national significance now, too. We look forward to competing our butts off. We hope to have some guys get back this week as we get ready to take on a really good South Carolina team."

Q: You mentioned national significance. What's your message to your team given what happened last night with so many teams falling and the playoff implications?

SWINNEY: "The same that it's been all year. Focus on what you can control. Every week is a season unto itself. Focus on the moment. Make every game the biggest game of the year. That's what we have tried to do all year. We wish we were 10-1, but we're 9-2. But we're in position. I don't know what we will be ranked, but we'll have two top 15 teams in this weekend. It'll probably be the highest ranked rivalry game in the country. Every week, to me, is playoff football."

Q: There has been a narrative that the ACC doesn't deserve two teams in the playoff. Your thoughts on that?

SWINNEY: "Ah, I mean, honestly, it doesn't matter if we don't win Saturday. We need to win this game this week and then all of that stuff will take care of itself. I said what I said the other day. It is what it is. We just need to lock in and see if we can win one more game and see if it happens."

Q: What specifically do you see from South Carolina when you turn on the tape, especially given their year-over-year improvement?

SWINNEY: "They have recruited some good personnel in there. They are playing really well with their strengths. Defensively, they have one of the best outfits in the country. It says that statisically, too. Their quarterback has improved all throughout the year. He is a dual threat. They have been able to run the ball consisently and they're throwing and catching at a high level. They have won five games in a row, so they have a lot of confidence. They have done a great job of keeping them focused and together. Every week you have a million different storylines. Shane has done a good job of keeping his team focused on what they need to do that week regardless of the outcome from the previous week and that's easier said than done."

Q: You said you hope to get some guys back this week. Anyone specific?

SWINNEY: "We will know more by Tuesday. We're hopeful we'll get our linemen back. They ran today. We'll see more tomorrow night . We're trending in a good direction there. We should get Briningstiool back. He had a strain in his hamstring and wasn't able to go yesterday. We're feeling better there. I do think we will get Mickens back. I feel like he is heading in a good direction."

Q: Spencer Rattler was more than capable with his arm. How much more difficult is it to deal with someone like LaNorris Sellers who can do so much out of the pocket and considering he has improved so much as a passer?

SWINNEY: "All you have to do is watch what Cade has done this year. It's been the difference in our season. He has two 50+ yard touchdowns. He presents the same problem. It's tough. It changes things. Sellers is the same. He has really grown with his confidence and poise. He's going into game 12, so he has experience now and has gotten more comfortable as the season has gone on. He can throw it and run it, so it puts pressure on your defense. Sellers is their second leading rusher. They're going to be a big challenge for sure."

Q: Any update on Tyler Venables?

SWINNEY: "He was better today, but he will be limited the first part of the week. We'll see where he is tomorrow."

Q: This is a game that the ACC and ESPN wanted moved to Friday. Now that it's game week, why do you feel strongly that Saturday is when this game should be played?

SWINNEY: "It's what is best for Clemson and our community. This is a small town. We have a lot of businesses that depend on these game days. It affects your recruiting and opportunity for people to get here. It affects students. Our kids go home for Thanksgiving, so they get a chance to travel back on Friday and help us create a great atmosphere on Saturday. There are a lot of reasons. It's what is best for this community and our program when it comes to recruiting and getting people here. There are a lot of kids that we are recruiting who play on Friday in playoff games. We want them to have an opportunity to come. They can't come to it if they're playing on Friday nights and we play on a Friday."

Q: You're going to need Miami to lose to Syracuse on Saturday in order to get into the ACC Championship game. Do you call up coach Brown at Syracuse this week and wish him good luck?

SWINNEY: "No. We're just focused on trying to win our game. That's how we prepare. We want to play well this weekend. If we can find a way to win this week, we will have had a great year. None of that other stuff matters if we don't handle our business this week."

