Sunday Night Will Putnam Update

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

It's been a rather eventful weekend in Clemson recruiting and that continued into Sunday night, as more information came in on one of the coaching staff's top-rated targets.

After talking with numerous sources, we have additional info to release on Tampa (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Will Putnam, the nation's No. 7 offensive guard prospect, who has been drawing closer to a decision between Clemson, Florida State and Auburn.

