Two things you have to understand about where Clemson is right now as a football program:

1) Clemson can make teams look a lot worse than they are;

2) Clemson is going to see lots of curveballs.

The first statement applies mostly to the defense, and the second applies mostly to the offense -- though you get the sense opposing offenses have curveballs but can't get to them because Clemson's defense gets to their quarterback first.