Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-11 13:41:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Sunday Notes

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Two things you have to understand about where Clemson is right now as a football program:

1) Clemson can make teams look a lot worse than they are;

2) Clemson is going to see lots of curveballs.

The first statement applies mostly to the defense, and the second applies mostly to the offense -- though you get the sense opposing offenses have curveballs but can't get to them because Clemson's defense gets to their quarterback first.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}