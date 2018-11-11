Sunday Notes
Two things you have to understand about where Clemson is right now as a football program:
1) Clemson can make teams look a lot worse than they are;
2) Clemson is going to see lots of curveballs.
The first statement applies mostly to the defense, and the second applies mostly to the offense -- though you get the sense opposing offenses have curveballs but can't get to them because Clemson's defense gets to their quarterback first.
