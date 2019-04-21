Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-21 13:32:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Sunday Notes

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The two main defensive storylines during the spring were 1) the interior defensive line, and 2) the corner position, after Derion Kendrick moved over in a pinch and then made a decisive case that he's one of the top two corners on the roster.

Those themes overshadowed the filling of two fairly big holes at inside linebacker: the WILL spot, where Kendall Joseph is gone; and the MIKE position, where Tre Lamar played before choosing to leave early for the NFL.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}