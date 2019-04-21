Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The two main defensive storylines during the spring were 1) the interior defensive line, and 2) the corner position, after Derion Kendrick moved over in a pinch and then made a decisive case that he's one of the top two corners on the roster.

Those themes overshadowed the filling of two fairly big holes at inside linebacker: the WILL spot, where Kendall Joseph is gone; and the MIKE position, where Tre Lamar played before choosing to leave early for the NFL.