Tigerillustrated.com

So how has this location for the College Football Playoff title game been received by the teams?

What an odd fit all around.

Clemson and Alabama are 326 miles apart. Having them play in an area that doesn't give a flip about college football just doesn't seem to honor the teams and what they've accomplished, the stakes, or the truly exquisite matchup between two spectacularly talented and dominant programs.