SUNDAY: Swinney on facing Texas, visiting Austin, Mukuba, Klubnik

"What an opportunity. What a magical, historic, opportunity. I'm super excited about it. What a great experience to compete against one of the best teams in the country if not the best team in the country. We're just thankful to have an opportunity to compete at the highest level.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "We're super excited about being in the playoff. We knew we had to win the championship against a really tough SMU team. Now we know where we're going. I went out to Austin when I got the job at Clemson and spent a few days with coach Mack Brown and that was very impactful for me. I've only been to one game at that stadium and that was to see Cade Klubnik play.

CLEMSON -- A day after winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media on his weekly teleconference, this time hours after the Tigers (10-3, 8-1) learned their fate of facing No. 5 Texas (11-2) in Austin on December 21.

SWINNEY : "It's huge and then Jarvis Green , too. Keith Adams is available as well. I was proud of Mafah as well last night. He's not 100 percent but he gutted it out. He's got the heart of a lion. He's such a warrior and teammate. Time off will be good for all of those guys. We'll see where it goes with Jay Haynes. Eziomume is probably a guy that we're going to need.

Q : Do you have an update on Tre' Williams ? And how big is it that you didn't burn Eziomume's redshirt with your injury situation at running back?

SWINNEY : "It didn't help. That's for sure. We knew we'd have to throw the ball against those guys. Definitely disappointing that we weren't better in some spots. Give SMU a lot of credit."

Q : You had nine rushing yards in the second half last night. How much of that was losing Haynes?

SWINNEY : "We had kind of mapped out all scenarios as a staff. Now we've got some clarity. These guys, we'll give them a couple of days off. We didn't get much sleep. We had a team meeting today at 11:45 and that was an awesome experience, then a watch party, a pizza party and now we know. We know who we're playing and where. We'll probably start meetings on Wednesday night and practice on Thursday. We have a good plan in place. It's kind of like a reverse open date for us. Our guys have finals this week, so there is a lot going on. We look forward to getting that preparation started."

Q : Steve Sarkisian said they're going to give their guys a few days off because they're beat up. Do you know what your schedule looks like in the coming days?

SWINNEY : "I don't have one right now. We're still waiting on the results from the MRI."

Q: How is this team different from your other teams in the past?

SWINNEY: "I mean, when this is what you do for a living, if you're a parent, all of your kids are different. They all have different gifts and challenges. Some teams are similar and some are different. This group in particular has some of the best leadership I have been around ... like really special. The people on this roster will do some amazing things in life. We've been really, really good in turnover margin, maybe three or four in the nation. We have been a good third down team all year and on both sides. We've been opportunistic, which is a big reason why we're 10-3."

Q: What do you remember about your trip to Austin back in 2009?

SWINNEY: "Man, that trip was life-changing for me. I was putting a staff together and had just signed our first recruiting class. I didn't know much about being a head coach. I had a lot of thoughts but I felt like I need to go learn. I called around to a lot of coaches but the only coach who would let me come visit was coach Mack Brown. I brought my whole staff and spent two and a half, three days there. He took us all to lunch. I was hoping I might get an hour with him but he spent several hours with me one-on-one. I had a lot of questions. Some of it was confirmation. A lot of it and I couldn't get the question out of my mouth and he would already answer me.

"I was 39 years old, a young coach and the time he took with me was transformational. It gave me confirmation on some things. He showed me a different way to think about some things. I am forever indebted to Mack Brown for that. He went way above and beyond for me. I still have seven, eight, pages of notes that I took from my time out there. It was a great experience. Austin is a beautiful place. I really enjoyed my time there. My only other time back there was to see Cade Klubnik play. It's going to be great to get back."

Q: What was it originally that impressed you so much about Andrew Mukuba when he was in your program?

SWINNEY: "Man I love him. I never met him until the day he showed up on campus. He was never able to visit campus but he wanted to come to Clemson. I loved his spirit and loved his heart. He was a neat kid. That whole time was one of the strangest times in my life. Literally the first time I ever met him was when he got dropped off during all of these COVID protocols.

"He was a great player for us. He worked his butt off here. I wish he would have been able to finish here. He did everything we asked of him here. He made a bunch of big plays. I'm happy for him. He wanted a change and he had an opportunity to go back home. He's an outstanding football player. I'm happy that he has been able to have a great year. I got nothing but great things to say about him."

Q: It's really early in your prep but what stands out to you about Texas?

SWINNEY: "Shoot man, I haven't had a chance to put my eyes on them outside of what I've seen a little on television. They were a final four team last year. They have a great roster, elite quarterback play, explosive players outside ... just a complete team. They're good enough to win the whole thing."

Q: You went straight to Cade and gave him a pat on the back when you learned you were playing Texas today. Had y'all discussed this scenario and how do you think he will react in that moment when it comes?

SWINNEY: "No, we hadn't discussed this. We didn't go to bed until around 6:30 this morning. I was back in the office around 10:30. When Texas came up, it was amazing. He's from Austin and went to Westlake High School. He and Quinn Ewers went head to head a lot in high school. It's all about the game but that's kind of a cool storyline. You never know how things are going to work out in college football. This is his first playoff and his first playoff game will be in Austin, Texas ... you can't make that up. It's a cool opportunity for him and his family."

Q: Garrett Riley and his wife are close to having their third child this week?

SWINNEY: "We'll have a new Riley baby girl here on Wednesday. They have two sons. Now they're going to bring along a baby girl into the family. We have 73 kids who are 18 and under from our staff. It'll be 74. Ben Boulware's wife is next in line. So it's really cool to have a new Tiger coming in."

Q: Do you remember in the recruitment of Cade and Ian Reed where you said, they're my kind of guy?

SWINNEY: "We offered Ty Simpson first and I got to know Cade a little after that. Ty was getting ready to make a decision and I told Cade that he was getting the offer. Ty went to Alabama. That moment after he announced, I called Cade from the locker room and said, 'Alright, here's your opportunity. You have the scholarship if you want it.' He said he was coming to Clemson. So it worked out.

"With Ian, he was a kid we got on and got him out here to evaluate him. His brother is here playing soccer. A great family. Unfortunate that he got hurt because he could have helped us this year. When it's all said and done he'll be a great player for us."

