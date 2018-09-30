Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Feels like we’ve seen that so many times before. And yet we’ve never witnessed one quite like that.

Once or twice a season the last few years under Dabo Swinney, there has been the comeback or nail-biter victory where the Tigers’ resilience and perseverance merit hailing. Good or great teams find a way to win when things aren’t going their way, as the sentiment goes.

Clemson has some supreme talent. But let’s be more specific here. Teams with mental toughness and self-confidence win when things aren’t going their way, and that’s a huge component to their success. Just as some teams – including the previous Clemson era – were defined by their frailty in the big moment.