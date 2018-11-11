Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's not always going to be easy, not even for the top two teams in college football.

Saturday was a weird day for both Clemson and Alabama, the two teams widely considered favorites to meet once again in the College Football Playoff.

Earlier in the day, the Crimson Tide faced a game Mississippi State team that made Tua Tagovailoa and the offense work for everything they got. They even left the stud quarterback with an apparent knee injury that was enough for him to leave the game.

Clemson certainly showed flashes on offense, but it just didn't feel as easy as it did the previous week during the 77-spot against Louisville or the previous week during the 59-spot in Tallahassee.