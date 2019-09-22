THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Well, a week after beating Charlotte 56-41, Appalachian State had a tougher time Saturday with UNC – holding on to prevail 34-31.

So by the transitive property, Clemson should be only 30 points better than the Tar Heels next week, by our math.

Sounds about right, the way the rest of the ACC has held up through the opening weeks.

Mack (Brown) is back was a fun early story, but now personnel reality has set in. So the most compelling theme probably reverts to Dabo Swinney, now king of the hill, going against the mentor whose organizational procedures he copied in his earliest head coaching days.