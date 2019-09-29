News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 07:42:09 -0500') }} football Edit

SUNDAY UPDATE

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

I mean, it’s not a Clemson season without a serious scare, no?

No one wants it that way, especially in the moment. And one of these days, the outcome’s probably finally going to go the other way.

But we judge results, however fair or right that is.

And you can’t dismiss the pattern of Dabo Swinney's teams winning these games.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}