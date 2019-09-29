THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

I mean, it’s not a Clemson season without a serious scare, no?

No one wants it that way, especially in the moment. And one of these days, the outcome’s probably finally going to go the other way.

But we judge results, however fair or right that is.

And you can’t dismiss the pattern of Dabo Swinney's teams winning these games.