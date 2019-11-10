SUNDAY UPDATE
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
As we witnessed Penn State become the latest contender to fall from the rankings of the unbeaten Saturday, the survive-and-advance approach which should be Clemson’s bar resonated once again.
What we saw from the Tigers in Raleigh is what we expected after this past week’s College Football Playoffs rankings slight:
Slaughter and advance.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news