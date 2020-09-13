SUNDAY UPDATE
Must be a malfunction in our servers.
We went back to get the screenshots, and just can’t seem to find the part in our game forecast where we talked about former walk-on Regan Upshaw having a substantial and productive role at defensive end. Or where veteran J.C. Chalk would become the red-zone threat. Or where Clemson evidently traded Wake Forest for the league’s best kicker.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news