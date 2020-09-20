Sunday Update
It's no news flash that the second-team offensive line has a lot of work to do, but Saturday presented yet more reinforcement of that fact.
While other position groups featured extensive shuffling during a first half that got out of hand quickly, the first-team offensive line played until deep in the first half.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news