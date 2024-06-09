BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Today the 2024 Dabo Swinney Camp will come to a close with a morning workout session. It will be difficult to top the significance of yesterday, as late Saturday night Clemson's staff moved quickly to offer Cocoa (Fla.) four-star QB Brady Hart and Queen Creek (Ariz.) QB Tait Reynolds.

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have further details from Saturday to report, more camp intel from the final session today, including one of the nation's top 40 recruits set to be on hand, and we also give you our vote for perhaps the best performance at camp we've seen all week. He's from the state of Georgia.

SUNDAY UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

