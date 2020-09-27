On the eve of Clemson's fourth national championship appearance in five years, a team insider didn't exactly allay our concerns about how the defensive line might hold up against LSU.

"Our best defensive linemen are back in Clemson," came the observation.

And that wasn't as much a knock on the available linemen as it was confirmation that the midyear freshman defensive linemen were just ... different dudes.