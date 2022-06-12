The Dabo Swinney Camp is a wrap, having concluded with one final workout session Sunday morning.

Campers and staffers alike are usually crawling to the finish line, and this year's version was no different.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

But history says there typically are one or two significant names to know who show for the final run-through, and the close to the 2022 Swinney Camp checked that box as well.