SUNDAY VENABLES UPDATE
Earlier this morning Tigerillustrated.com spoke with sources again on Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who is a candidate to replace Lincoln Riley as Oklahoma's head coach.
Today we have new information on Venables we are now in a position to share with subscribers.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.
Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!
PROMO CODE: TIGERS2021
Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!