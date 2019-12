50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic Christmas gift!

Clemson has tendered an offer to another offensive lineman in this recruiting cycle, Tigerillustrated.com has learned. And the 6-4, 285-pounder has a connection to the Tigers.

In this update we have more to report on what may soon be another addition to Clemson's No. 2-ranked recruiting class.

SURPRISE CLEMSON OFFER GOES OUT (For subscribers-only)