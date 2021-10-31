More from Swinney on Florida State, Louisville, injuries

CLEMSON | Sunday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media in his weekly teleconference, this time to talk more on his team's 30-20 win over Florida State while also looking ahead to a week of preparation in the lead-up to next Saturday night's matchup with Louisville (4-4, 2-3). Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! Sunday evening Clemson (5-3, 4-2) was holding firm as a 3.5-point favorite over the Cardinals. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by the ACC Network. ALSO SEE: See Tigerillustrated.com subscribers' comments and reaction to Clemson's win over Florida State | Weekend Recruiting Insider | Clemson's verbal commitments The following is an abbreviated transcript of Sunday's teleconference. OPENING STATEMENTS: "Last night was a great win for us. We did a lot of things in the game we haven't been doing well. We moved the ball well all night. We just didn't capitalize at times. A lot of good things. I'm pleased with some big plays in the passing game and we ran the ball effectively. I'm proud mostly with 3:48 to go to go win it. A lot of things we can build on and take some confidence from. Special teams, the biggest disappointment was the missed kicks. Our kickoff coverage does a great job for us and the return game is getting better. "Defensively, I was disappointed in the first half. We had a lot of negatives - the 3rd and 13, a missed sack and off-sides on back-to-back plays. We lost containment a couple of times and down on the goal line we didn't line up right. Obviously the one 75-yard play, that was disappointing. But we played a tremendous, tremendous second half defensively. We shut them out, stopped the run and dominated the line of scrimmage. No. 98 was outstanding. The fourth and 1 was a huge stop for us, a big, big stop. Barrett Carter continues to get better. The six sacks was the most we have had all year and on the most difficult guy to sack. The thing I was most proud of defensively was how we finished the game. We got a big stop late to get the ball back and then the offense went back and scored. Just tremendous situational football. "Injury-wise, Putnam was able to come back in and tough it out. He and Trotter are sore today. Same thing with Phil Mafah. We'll have everyone ready for Louisville, hopefully. There are a couple of guys who may be day-to-day."

Dabo Swinney has now won six in a row over Florida State. (Getty)

Q: You said last night you wanted to see how Walker Parks did against No. 11 after seeing the film. What do you think after reviewing it? SWINNEY: "He did a nice job and played well. He got his job done. There was one play and it shouldn't have been a sack. The ball should have been gone. The reason D.J. held the ball ... he was going to throw it on time. Our tight end cut inside and should have been outside. That caused D.J. to hold up and recoil. Because he gave up the pressure, it became a sack, fumble and touchdown. Honestly, that was a bad series, first of all. We ran for nine yards and it's second and one. We miss a block and don't get it. Then it's third and one and we jump off-sides. It's third and six and we give up a scoop and score. So that was a really bad series." Q: Marcus Tate ... how much more confident and comfortable is he now versus earlier in the year? He looks like he belongs a lot more. SWINNEY: "There's a reason why he started the first game. That's why the NFL and all these people have preseason games. That's why a lot of people don't schedule crazy-hard games out of the gate. You just can't simulate game day. It's just different. You're not going against the same people all the time. There are no fans or a scoreboard out there. He struggled early and was overwhelmed. He needed to take a step back. He's going to be a great player. He's still - every single rep he gets - learning. He is much, much, much better than he was at the beginning of the season. He's making progress in a lot of areas. He's going to be a special player, for sure. That's not an easy position. I'm proud of the progress he has made." Q: How far has Jake Briningstool come with Braden Galloway out? SWINNEY: "He has come a long way, especially physically. He is really physical, naturally physical. It comes natural to him. He'll flat put his body on people. I'm excited about what he's putting on tape. That reception was a big play for us. He's going to be a great one. He has all the tools, toughness, he runs like a receiver, athleticism and just continues to get stronger. Same thing for Sage Ennis. Both are headed in the right direction."