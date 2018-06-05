Tigerillustrated.com





THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- With half a recruiting class yet to fill, attention obviously falls more on Clemson’s immediate targets as the Dabo Swinney Camp gets underway today.

But if you pay close attention, the Swinney Camp tends to be the ceremonial kickoff for the Tigers’ recruiting collection the following cycle, too.

Two years ago, outside linebacker Mike Jones got the ball rolling with a camp commitment. That was sandwiched between years in which camp offers to legacy brothers Baylon and Brannon Spector led to predictable commitments in the not-so-distant future.

Clemson's staff is in greater position to be selective as any time in recent memory, and if it hasn’t been in a rush to fill spots this class, it certainly will bide its time with the 2020s.