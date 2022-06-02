Day Two of the Dabo Swinney Camp is underway, and it has some work to do to top the first one.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Clemson's staff dispensed eight offers to rising juniors Wednesday, extending its total to 12 for the next class. Three of the eight were on hand at the Swinney Camp on Wednesday.

One headlines today's guest list.