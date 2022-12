Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney and Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel weighed in on Friday night's matchup for a final time Thursday morning at an Orange Bowl preview news conference.

Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

The Tigers and Volunteers will face one another in the bowl game Friday at 8:00 p.m., their first meeting since January 1, 2004.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Video courtesy of Volquest.com.