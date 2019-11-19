THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson is already technically full at his position. But Dabo Swinney is ready to make an exception for a blue-chip running back who returned to Death Valley this past weekend.

Matthews (N.C.) Weddington junior four-star Will Shipley took in the Tigers’ 52-3 trouncing of Wake Forest with his parents and a couple of teammates.