We just spoke with this four-star offensive lineman out of Florida who couldn't stop raving about Dabo Swinney after he and his mother spent extensive time with the head coach just several weeks ago.

Said the four-star: "I learned a lot about coach Swinney and his morals and how he was saved. He talked about how the Lord has done so much for him, and even during his ups and downs, he kept his faith. One of the big things I love about coach Swinney is he knows with his faith, he can fall down with the Lord with him.

"That's how he's built Clemson is with morals. You see that with his offers. He has to have met with you, you have to have come to campus, you need a certain GPA or higher. He has to make sure you are of good character before throwing an offer to you."

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have much more to share on one of the Tigers' newest offered targets, additional comments he made on Swinney, position coach Matt Luke and of course his campus visit to Clemson with his mother a day ahead of schedule.

