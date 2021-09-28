Swinney on adversity, inexperience, offense, Boston College

Q: With E.J. Williams not getting many opportunities, does that have something to do with his thumb injury or has it just been more difficult to get it to him? SWINNEY: "No. Just hasn't had many opportunities and that's incredibly disappointing. Just been hard to get him the ball." Q: Are you working with D.J. to get him in a position to see the field more? SWINNEY: "It's not as simple as that. We definitely want to get the ball to our playmakers. We have to do a better job in every area and that's one of them." Q: What stands out to you about Jeff Hafley as a schemer? SWINNEY: "They're simple in what they do and they're really good at it. They execute it very well. They're great fundamentally and understand where their stress points are. They're very well-coached." Q: You said you're going back to fundamentals. Can you expand on that? SWINNEY: "Sometimes to make progress you have to go backwards. You won't make progress if you're not more disciplined and don't do things with fundamentals. You have to be better at the basics. "Fundamentals, technique, discipline, ball security, missed assignments ... the basics. They jump out. They beat you. That's the difference. Nobody wants to hear it but the reality is we're two or three less mistakes from being 4-0. We wouldn't be much better as a team but y'all would be asking me different questions. We stunk it up last Saturday but still had a chance to win in double overtime. It's not that far from the penthouse to the outhouse." Q: Is there someone, maybe a mentor, you reach out to when you're dealing with adversity?

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is shown here speaking with an official in Raleigh last weekend. (US Presswire)

SWINNEY: "I get plenty of people who reach out to me. I get plenty of advice. Ain't no funeral around here. I know what the problems are. I know what the issue is. I just spend time with the people here. We all know where we are and how we got here. It's not complicated. It's very simple actually. But simple things lead to big things." Q: How important is it to you to have senior leadership? SWINNEY: "We have a great group. I love this team. This will be one of my favorite teams. This is a great group of young people. We just have to teach them and grow them up. We're young and inexperienced in some spots, we've lost some players to injuries and lots of challenges but everyone has those things. As far as the group of people? This is a great group. It's unusual around here because we haven't been in this situation for a long time. 2-2 at Clemson is a different experience. Sometimes you have to go backwards to make progress. "It's one of the best opportunities we have had as coaches to teach and to grow. I laugh at people who act like we haven't had any adversity around here. We were built through adversity. We've had so much success that it's unbelievable. You have to take the good with the bad. We have a great group of talented people who care. Everybody has moments, bad days or bad games. It's how you respond. That's what winners do and we have a bunch on this team. It's disappointing when you don't achieve what you set out to achieve. But ... what are you going to do about it? We've always responded. That's why people storm the fields when we get beat ... because we've always responded. "A lot of y'all have been on a lot of great bowl trips covering Clemson. 2010 we won six games and I'll never make it here and will never be successful. 2011 and we start out 8-0. They remember November. Unfortunately we didn't get a trophy at 8-0. We gave up 70 in the bowl game. 2012 we went 11-2. We got embarrassed by Florida State in 2013 and lost to South Carolina for a fifth straight time. So we've had some adversity around here. They stormed the field last year at Notre Dame during a pandemic because that's what you do when you beat Clemson. "Sometimes there are lessons you can teach when you lose that you can't teach when you win. This will make us better. That's just how I think. My perspective comes from my experience and my past. I think perspective is something a lot of people outside of this building don't have. We're going to get better. That's what winners do."

Q: Last night Nick Saban was on with the Mannings talking about his defense, talking about how much more he can do defensively because of experience this year. Is that applicable to your offense now? SWINNEY: "No question about it. No doubt about it. We've got the little things right. We're very inconsistent to having 11 guys getting the little things right. It's my fault. It's not their fault. Their will to win was special. Most teams would fold the other night. Somehow, someway we had a chance to win. 40 minutes to 18 minutes and we can't get off the field on third down, can't stay on the field and 13 penalties? We've got the big stuff, talent, great people, character but we're just not where we need to be from a fundamental and detail standpoint. We have to get that right first."