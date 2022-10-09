OPENING STATEMENTS : "We had a good trip back. A late, late, night. We all got home around 6 a.m. and we're back at it today. It's great to go up there and get a big win. It's always a tough place to play. I'm just proud of our team. We're certainly not perfect but we continue to battle. I love their effort, their belief, their will to win ... just how they've handled adversity within games. I see us growing. I'm proud of where they are right now. They're 6-0. Not many teams out there can say that. Our team has been battle-tested. It's another big win on the road. None bigger than the one we're playing this week.

CLEMSON -- Sunday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media in his weekly teleconference, this time to take a closer look at his team's 31-3 win over Boston College upon Sunday's review of the game. Swinney also fielded questions ahead of a week of preparation prior to next Saturday night's matchup with Atlantic Division rival Florida State in Tallahassee.

"I thought our defense was outstanding last night. Our last road game, we were not good. Last night was our best game defensively on the road. We had a bunch of TFLs, four sacks. Their quarterback got about three balls off with guys hanging all over him. We took a step forward, especially with some guys out. We did a great job on third down. We have only given up three points on turnovers all year. We gave up no redzone touchdowns.

"Biggest thing we have to improve on ... we had some third and longs early and they extended some drives. We have to get the quarterback down. We're getting our hands on a lot of balls but we have to find a way to intercept them. We let the quarterback out of the pocket a few times. We had a few missed tackles. They had some plays just off the scrambles. But again, I loved our effort. Just an outstanding four quarter effort.

"Offensively, not as consistent as we have been on third down which affected us a little bit. That's a tough defense. We did have 144 yards rushing. That's the 10th opponent in a row we've out-rushed. Mafah had one of his best games so far. We did another good job in the redzone. I like how we finished the first half and started the second half. The interception was just a bad play. We were 5-of-14 on third down and we had some drops . We had some missed plays in the run and pass game that were there. It affected our rhythm a little bit. We had one sack on the offensive line and one on DJ. I'm disappointed in the two off-sides penalties. Not our best game offensively but we did what we needed to do to win against a tough opponent. Name of the game is winning and we got it done.

"We have definitely improved as a team from where we were when we started. We're getting healthier. Hopefully we'll get more guys back this week. I'm proud of our team for staying focused and finding a way. We have a great opponent on the road coming up, a big challenge."

Q: Was this one of Jeremiah Trotter's best games?

SWINNEY: "He's a baller. All of those backers ... this is a really good group. They did a heck of a job. BC had 1.1 a carry. We controlled the line of scrimmage and they're a part of that. I'm really proud of Trotter and how he has played all year. He's one of those guys who handles himself like a pro. He shows up everyday with that mindset. He's about his business all the time and passionate about it. Some things we can do better ... zone drops and blitz technique, but it was really our best game as a group."

Q: You dodged a couple of bullets with muffs on the punts. Is Will Taylor still trying to figure some things out there?

SWINNEY: "The first one wasn't his fault. He did a good job getting it. He's back there because we trust him. And we still do. We're fortunate that we were able to get those balls. It's definitely something we have to evaluate this week and go from there."

Q: As far as evaluating punt return, is that something that will be decided between Will and Antonio Williams this week?

SWINNEY: "Oh yeah. You look at it, evaluate and make decisions throughout the week."

Q: Mukuba in the sling he is wearing ... is it something that affects his play and will he have it on the rest of the season?

SWINNEY: "It's a brace. As he goes, it's kind of set where he can bend his arm but it can't go all the way straight. As he goes through the season, they'll let it out more and more. He's a great athlete and athletes adjust to that type of stuff. He's doing great."

Q: Health-wise, did you come through this one OK?

SWINNEY: "I think so. We're in pretty good shape. I think we're in a pretty good spot. We should hopefully be as close to full strength as we have been all year unless something crazy happens in practice. I'm excited about getting some guys back."

Q: You haven't played at Florida State in four years. Mike Norvell has them playing better. Are you looking forward to getting back down there and in the type of environment you'll see?

SWINNEY: "Oh it'll be a great environment. It'll be rocking, especially when it's Clemson and Florida State. It'll be a tough matchup, a tough place to play. I have had an opportunity to see them throughout the year just on crossover stuff. They played BC at home, so we saw that film. Mike has done a great job. They have recruited and they have got some guys who have given them some immediate help. Their quarterback is special, dynamic and they've got three transfers on the offensive line, transfers on defense.

"This is a very, very good football team. Incredibly competitive. They've had two tough losses to two good teams and had chances to win both of those games. They can beat anybody on any given day. We'll have to play much better as a team than we did this past week to have a chance.

Q: How is Xavier Thomas today?

SWINNEY: "I have not seen him. He's down there in the training room. We'll see where he is tomorrow. He was great after the game. We expect him to ramp up his practice reps this week for sure. I'm really proud of him. Happy for him. It was a fun thing to see and be a part of. He has worked his tail off. He just kept the faith. For him to come back and make an impact, it will give him the wind in his sails that he needs. Our hope is that he will do a lot more this week. He's not ready to play 60 plays yet, but we don't need him to. He just needs to be a factor and keep working his way into full-go."

