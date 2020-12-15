TigerIllustrated - Swinney on Clements, team accomplishments, Lawrence, Notre Dame

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday morning as part of his weekly news conference, this time to look ahead to Saturday's opponent - No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0). The No. 3-ranked Tigers (9-1, 8-1) are a 10.5-point favorite over the Irish heading into Saturday's ACC Championship matchup in Charlotte. The following is an abbreviated, edited transcript of Swinney's Tuesday presser. OPENING STATEMENT: "No team that I have had has faced the challenges this team has faced. 2020, whatever we're dealing with, will either shine you up or grind you up and I told them in June I knew they were made of the right stuff. 2020 has shined up this bunch. We have seen the heart, character, resiliency and resolve of this team. Same thing with this staff. One of my greatest moments I have had in my life has been with this team here in 2020 where they have accomplished some amazing things. "We are the first power 5 team to go to six consecutive conference title games. We are in a position to have our 10th consecutive 10-win season. We would be only the third team to ever do that. Our seniors got their 50th win and tied the ACC record with 31 ACC wins and became the first senior group here to be undefeated their entire career at home. This senior group has never been outside of the top 10.

"Offensively we have scored 34 points in 10 consecutive games, only the second ACC team to do that. We had 400+ yards in 10 straight games. The only other Clemson team to do that was 2018. Our 72 400-yard games since 2015 is the most in the country. Travis Etienne came back for his senior year and is leaving here as the conference's all-time leading rusher. He is the only player in the country this year to have 750-yards rushing and 500-yards receiving. Trevor Lawrence is 8-0 this year and that moved him to 33-1 as our starting quarterback, making him the winningest QB in program history. D.J. Uiagalelei led us to the largest comeback in Death Valley (history) this year. "Defensively we are on pace to finish in the top 10 in total defense for the seventh consecutive year. We are second in the nation in sacks. Coach Venables has had 23 different guys start. Our average under him since he has been here is 16 (starters). "And amidst all of this we have provided structure and support for 120+ young men with the largest pandemic in our nation in 100 years. We've had 40 different guys start this year, 26 of them for the first time in their careers. We will have 16 guys graduate tomorrow and Thursday, which will bring our total to 23 heading into postseason." Q: Your comfort level in Kane Patterson right now? SWINNEY: "I am comfortable with him, Keith and LaVonta. This is their second year. They have worked hard and they are committed. They have gotten some quality experience. They got some last year as well. That's why we recruited them." Q: Is revenge like the best motivational tool in college sports? SWINNEY: "We just move on to the next game. Always have. Our guys know that this is a team that beat us the last time we played them. This is the next game. What happened in the first game - and what a great game it was - is in the past. They made more plays than we did. It's all about this game, these next four quarters. Nothing carries over. The margin for error is still small. You can want to get revenge or whatever but that doesn't catch the ball or fit the gaps properly. You have to be locked in on doing your job and fundamentals. Even had we won, we would still have a lot of mistakes to clean up. It's about championship execution for us." Q: Trevor had every reason to opt out, yet he has fought hard to keep playing. SWINNEY: "That's just who he is. That's why he is special. That's why he will be the first pick. Lot of good players out there but none of them are like this guy. Then you talk about who he is as a human being, his humility, his heart, his leadership, his mind, preparation and love for his teammates. He is such a joy to be around. He loves to be coached, too. He's 33-1. He is a winner. He's really had one bad game his whole career here in my opinion. He is really special. You can't overstate what he did this year. He used his platform to change the narrative in college football." Q: If everything falls into place, what kind of signing day will you have tomorrow? SWINNEY: "Great day tomorrow. It will be an awesome day for our program. We signed a great group last year. They have stepped up and made a huge impact for us this year. Same thing with this group coming in. I am excited about meeting all the needs that we have. We'll sign them up and talk about them tomorrow. Look forward to it."

Q: There's basically nothing that you and Trevor haven't experienced together. What did you learn about him by not having him in the Notre Dame game? SWINNEY: "I already knew he was a great teammate and would do everything he could if that was his role (not playing). He was still going to lead and inspire his teammates. It's just his leadership. D.J. is an incredible leader but he is just a true freshman with a lot on his plate. With Trevor, he walks out there with three plates and he is OK with that. He just brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and confidence." Q: How would you describe what everyone had to manage this year? SWINNEY: "Total chaos. Unprecedented. No roadmap. Driving in the dark with no headlights. That's why I am thankful to the good lord. He gave me a little lamp so that I could see just enough to keep moving. I can go back to Pelham, Ala and don't need no headlights. But these are roads no one has driven. The whole world shut down. Fear. You have all the issues in the world. It's just really, really challenging." Q: When you look at the ACC's plan this year, have they done a better job than they have gotten credit for? SWINNEY: "Yeah. And I was a part of that committee. I know how the sausage was made. I think the league got it right. The way the schedule was laid out, the flexibility built in ... I wish we would have started a week earlier. And it has worked out great. I knew they were going to be challenges. Everyone did. We have played more games than anybody. Our league has done an incredible job and we will crown a worthy champion Saturday night in Charlotte. I'm so thankful that we have the opportunity ... not just us but the SEC and Big 12 because they had the courage to let everyone play. It is important and has been important to our country. It didn't go perfect but we have been able to navigate to this point." Q: Are you relieved President Clements will be staying at Clemson? SWINNEY: "I am super happy. He is the best president in the country and does an amazing job. He has a unique way of leading and connecting. He's always available. The alignment with the president and athletics director - in my position - is something I am always evaluating. I'm super, super excited he is staying here and I look forward to meeting the new (ACC) commissioner." Q: You're sort of the senior statesman in the league now. What requests might you make of the new commissioner? SWINNEY: "David Cutcliffe is the senior spokesman. Call him. Ask him. I'm second, I guess. I haven't had a chance to think about that, to answer your question. He's got his job to do. He doesn't need me giving him any advice. If he ever asks me, I'm sure I will think of a couple of things."