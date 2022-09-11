OPENING STATEMENTS : "I am proud of our guys on a short week ... two games in five days. We did a lot of good things individually but we still have a lot of work to do. We have to put four quarters together, that's for sure. If we are going to compete for this league (title), we have to do better and play more complementary football. Hopefully we will have a good full week of practice and make some strides.

Ahead of this week's preparation for Louisiana Tech, Swinney took another look at his team's performance versus Furman, individual player performance, injuries, the road ahead and more.

CLEMSON -- Sunday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media in his weekly teleconference, one day after his team notched its second win of the season.

"Four or five drives to start the first half were touchdowns. We kind of stalled there in the second half. We had penalties, big drops, an interception and the time of possession with the other team defensively we did a poor job of getting the ball back. We had 59 plays, so we were efficient (5.2 a carry and 10.5 a completion). D.J. took another step forward. We had three drops. We did some good things and missed some things, too. No sacks on the offensive line. We only had three negative yards. We just have to keep building.

"Defensively just disappointed. They were 2 of 16 on third down Monday night and 10-of-18 yesterday. Obviously we did not play screens and the quick game well at all. Just a poor start. I did not like how we played defensively at all. We were outstanding in the red zone and goal line. We did create two turnovers, so there are some positives. We did compete, but a tale of two games defensively. We didn't play with the juice that we did Monday night. I'm thankful we have a good week to coach and teach.

"A lot of good individual things but still a lot of room for improvement. And we'll need to do that going forward. Injury-wise, we did ok. Nothing I anticipate being serious."

Q: After watching the film, is it fair to say D.J. had his best game to date?

SWINNEY: "Probably. Statistically. He finished well last year. He did some good things down the stretch last year. He is making plays with his legs, too. Just confident. Good poise in the pocket. We had some good plays down the field, which is a part of our offense we struggled with last year. Nine of our last 11 drives from Georgia Tech (second half) to begin yesterday's game we scored, so that's a positive. I like what DJ is doing. Definitely super proud of D.J. in how he is competing and leading."

Q: With the defense, do you just say hey, we had a rough night or do you see some things you're worried about going forward?

SWINNEY: "We played really well Monday night ... 2 of 16 on third down. We want to give Furman a lot of credit, too. They had a good plan. We didn't do the little things right. We didn't hold leverage and compete and challenge the receivers like we needed to. We turned some guys loose and busted. It'll make us better. I know who we are. I saw it Monday night. We did not play anywhere near what I expect and what I know we are capable of. That was disappointing. Too many easy throws and easy access. Nothing that we cannot fix."

Q: Cade fit a nice pass into a tight window against Georgia Tech and tried it again yesterday. Do you see him do that frequently in practice? And is that something you feel good about?

SWINNEY: "That was definitely not a good decision. As far as his confidence and ability to make plays, I feel good about that. The more he plays, the more he will learn and grow. For sure."

Q: Heard a lot of great things about the offensive line in camp, but it has been a mixed bag so far. How do you get them to take that next step going forward?

SWINNEY: "They took another step this week. We were 5.2 a carry. We just have to keep playing. It will be nice to have a full week of practice this week. The more tape you have of live action, you can improve. We've given up one sack in two games. We've done some good things there. D.J. has gotten more confident in the pocket. We have to keep playing and working together."

Q: Was it surprising that you didn't have that intensity defensively?

SWINNEY: "Yeah. Yeah, for sure. I just didn't think we played with the energy and passion that we did Monday night. That's my responsibility to make sure we have that."

Q: How is Xavier Thomas progressing? Does he play this week?

SWINNEY: "He's progressing well. I don't really know ... to answer your question. We have a long week ahead. We'll see."