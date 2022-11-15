"Defensively, this is a fast, athletic, group. That's what you think of when you think about Miami. They are aggressive and multiple with their coverages. They are mostly a four-down front. They're big, strong, athletic and can run. They have some really good experience in their secondary. We have to play well. They also lead the nation in kickoff return.

"We want to stay on track this week but there's another big challenge. Miami has a big win over Georgia Tech coming in. There are a lot of unknowns about Miami. They have played three quarterbacks. They've got good running backs. They're long on the edge. They have a couple of big receivers. Obviously we know Frank Ladson . They involve their tight ends.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "Another great opportunity for us this week. It's always a big week. We bounced back last weekend. It's Senior Day this weekend. We want to honor our seniors who have invested a lot of time in our program. Some guys graduate in three years, some in five. Some get two degrees. It takes a lot of commitment to be able to finish in our program and in all areas. It's always a special week for the parents as well.

CLEMSON -- Tuesday morning Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney met with members of the media at his weekly news conference, this time to cover a myriad of topics and of course look ahead to preparation for Saturday's Coastal Division opponent - Miami.

"They have a new coach and they're working their way back. We'll need a great crowd again. I thought our crowd was a big difference for us last weekend. For us, we need to play our best game. We want momentum and a great fourth quarter to our year. We're looking to clean up mistakes and obviously we need better ball security."

Q: Is it hard to be such a violent runner while also trying to protect the ball?

SWINNEY: "It comes with the territory. That's just part of it. Shipley won't ever change who he is. He just has to take care of the ball. Those things can come in spurts. You just have to keep playing and staying aggressive. He's got to let it rip like he always does."

Q: Anything further on injuries?

SWINNEY: "Beaux was back in practice yeserday. We are working him back in. He's day to day. Tyler Venables is definitely out. Trenton Simpson is day to day. The guy who will be out is Malcolm Greene. He has been battling a groin injury. He has to have that lateral release done, so they're going to go ahead and do that. Greene is done (for the rest of the season). Xavier's surgery went well and he's doing well. Kobe Pace was ready to play last week. He wasn't quite 100-percent and not many are 100-percent this time of year. We just held him last week because of where we were in the game. He got off to a good start last night. He'll be ready to play."

Q: Does Tyler need anything surgical?

SWINNEY: "No. He just needs to heal up."

Q: How do you challenge your team and recreate an edge as you're trying to build momentum right now?

SWINNEY: "You tell them the stove is hot. Sometimes they listen and sometimes they don't. Sometimes you have to get burned and then you listen. Last week they managed failure well. Now they have to manage success well and stay focused. You have to bring the mentality today. It's all about today. That's all we've got. We say win the day. You win the day by being in the now. You can't be in yesterday or tomorrow. You have a choice, too. You have a choice to do something today. You're free to make that choice but you're not free from the consequences. Today is a full pad day. You freaking show up and get better and try to win the day. You do it everyday and then take it to game day. It should not matter who you play, when you play or what the weather is. If those things matter, then you're inconsistent."

Q: With Mafah having a great game Saturday, where is he in the whole big picture of what you're trying to do there with him ... his development?

SWINNEY: "If you watch that game, he had one play that was 15.07 seconds. I don't know if there is a longer play in college football this year. There's your physicality. He made some runs where he just ran over guys. He's just very confident. We see it in practice. He's a problem and he's fast. He's so smooth that people don't realize how fast he is. He catches the ball well. He's a good protector. He's one of the most soft-spoken people you'll ever meet. He has just learned how to cut it loose. C.J. has done an awesome job with that room. Those backs are prepared every week. They're the best part of our team right now. And again, Kobe is a really good player as well."

Q: You mentioned heading into the fourth quarter of the season. What kind of shift in mentality do you need to see from your team?

SWINNEY: "It's all about the way you finish. They remember November. It's all about how you finish. Lose these next two games, everyone forgets you were 9-1. We've got some teams in the playoff picture who lost bad early but all everyone talks about is what they're doing now. You want to be at your best this time of the year. Most teams grow weary. The great ones grow stronger. We want to get hot and play our best ball. We have a lot of lessons we have learned. We have a lot of information. Information without application gets no transformation. We want to play our best ball in the fourth quarter. We have been a great fourth quarter team for years around here. Let's put the season away."

Q: Anything memorable on Senior Day over the years? Anything said?

SWINNEY: "It's always heartfelt and genuine. We always give our parents the opportunity to speak to their kids in our Friday night meetings. The guys snicker here and there. They'll pop a joke. It gets pretty emotional, too. You're celebrating these guys and their journey and the things they have accomplished. There comes a time when they have to move on. I wish I could keep them forever because you spend so much time with them for years and you're attached to them."

Q: Where is Sherrod Covil in his development?

SWINNEY: "He has played special teams and has played some (from scrimmage). JP, Mickens, Tyler and Mukuba ... that's just been where we are. Covil will be a great player, though. With Tyler out, we'll need him to be ready."

Q: Any freshmen you've been saving (for this timeframe)?

SWINNEY: "Cole Turner. We've been holding him. This kid is going to be a great player. These three freshmen receivers, I'm really excited about them. It's going to be fun to coach them in the coming years. We've saved Cole all season. You'll see him start to play some down the stretch a little, special teams and at receiver. We have some guys who have played three games that we'd like to hold like Robert Gunn. I think T.J. Dudley, we have maybe two more games with him. Collin Sadler, same thing. We're going to hold him (to redshirt). We have two more games with him."

Q: Last week you said you were looking for some alpha dogs on defense. Did you see that?

SWINNEY: "That's what we were looking for (against Louisville). Trotter set the tone from a physicality standpoint. Barrett was everywhere, his intensity and relentless pursuit. It was great. The guys up front really brought it and did a good job on the backend. Nate had his most physical game. That was a very physical game. That's the way it should be. Trotter is a first-year starter, a true sophomore, he's gaining confidence and that was a big game for him. Same thing with Barrett. Woodaz is a young guy, but he doesn't flinch. Mickens is a tough, physical, guy."

Q: Is D.J. going to be honored on Senior Day? His name wasn't on the list.

SWINNEY: "He's still graduating in December. I don't think he wanted to be honored on Senior Day. He's not worried about any of that stuff. He just wants to beat Miami."

Q: How do you think your season should be viewed?

SWINNEY: "You have to look at the totality of it. I think it's natural that when you lose a game late, you're on the cross. Lose one early, things get forgotten. You have to get back at it and play well. That's why they have a committee to look at the totality of what teams do. That's why I don't ever pay attention to the preseason stuff. Everyone makes a big deal about preseason hype and teams getting propped up. That's why they remember November. It's tougher when you lose a game late, but man it's hard to be 9-1. How many 9-1 teams are there? It's hard. It's hard to win. You don't ever want to lose, but it's human nature when you lose one late that people look at it differently."

Q: When you face a program with a new coach and a new staff, you're seeing them constantly try things. What does that do to your preparation?

SWINNEY: "All you can do is study the tape. Mario is trying to build a program. That's his No. 1 priority as opposed to what their record is. Obviously they want to win every game. But there are decisions you make in year one that might affect a game here or there, but when you take over a job, you are where you are. You don't just wave a magic wand and do it. He has proven to be very successful in building a program. They've got players, though. You see the progression with what they're trying to build. They have Dan Radakovich ... the fighting Radakoviches. He's a great AD. Mario was successful at Alabama and at Oregon. He has a great staff. This team has some dudes, now. Make no mistake."

Q: Can you talk about perimeter blocking in your screen game?

SWINNEY: "(We need more) consistency. We had a couple last week where we didn't win our matchup. We've had some big ones, big plays, throughout the year. It's never all perfect. You're always working to get better from week to week."

Q: Miami is not what it used to be, but are they still The U from your vantage point? Does their reputation traditionally precede them?

SWINNEY: "I have a long history with these guys all the way back to my playing days. No question. They haven't had some of the seasons they've wanted but I think Mario will do a great job. It's a beautiful university. They have a lot of tradition. They've won a bunch of national championships. My only concern is Saturday. It only takes one good day. These guys are capable of lining up and playing with anybody on any given day."

