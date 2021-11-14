Swinney on injuries, Uiagalelei, Wake

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

CLEMSON | Sunday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media in his weekly teleconference, this time to update injuries, take a closer look at his team's 44-7 win over UCONN and discuss a week of preparation ahead of next Saturday's matchup with No. 12 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0). Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! Clemson (7-3, 5-2) will host the Demon Deacons in a game set for a noon kickoff. The matchup will be televised by ESPN. ALSO SEE: Clemson's difficult transition to Wake Forest | Clemson's imperfect storm | Late-week Recruiting Insider | 5-star Cade Klubnik returns to the field with conviction | Clemson's verbal commitments The following is an abbreviated transcript of Swinney's Sunday evening teleconference. OPENING STATEMENTS: "A great day in the valley and proud of our team. We did what we needed to do. We got a lot accomplished. Defensively we were tremendous the whole game, but very disappointed with the opening kickoff. We didn't leverage the ball well at all. They were 0-of-18 on third and fourth down and they had negative rushing yards and with us playing a lot of guys. We answered with a special teams touchdown. "Offensively, we certainly had some positives - 99 plays and 26 first downs. Just missed a lot of stuff, especially in the first quarter. We either put it on the money and dropped it or had someone wide open and didn't hit them. The OL didn't play well inside but Walker Parks and Jordan McFadden played well. "We finished well in the first half and I love how we started the third quarter. Those were back to back touchdowns. I wish I could have played D.J. more because I thought he was getting in a rhythm there. We were able to hold some guys but had some guys get hurt, too. "These guys have won five out of the last six and three in a row. I'm proud of them. We are growing and it'll pay off for us at some point. I am super excited about this weekend - senior day. It's the last game of the year in Death Valley. It's hard to believe. Here we are down to our last one. I love this senior group. They have had a wonderful career. They have a chance to walk out of here undefeated at home. We have to have a great week of practice and get our personnel situated as best as we can. "This is the most complete team we have seen outside of UGA. Wake is very experienced, a lot of confidence and cohesion. We look forward to seeing them."

Dabo Swinney has never lost to Wake Forest as Clemson's head coach. The Tigers' last loss to the Demon Deacons occurred in 2008. (AP)

Q: Is James Skalski okay? Justyn Ross? SWINNEY: "We have a few guys where we need to see where they are tomorrow. We will go from there. Justyn ... it's more of his foot. He's been pretty amazing. He has played with a very small stress fracture (in his foot) all year long and has not missed a beat. He rolled his ankle on his other foot last week. He just planted wrong, so it's something he has been battling all year long, since before Georgia. He was off to a great start - three nice plays and then got caught in a pile and tweaked it a little bit. We'll see where he is tomorrow and go from there." Q: Jalyn Phillips was out yesterday. Is he back this week? SWINNEY: "Yes, I hope so. He looked pretty good today. We'll see and know more tomorrow. We were able to hold Andrew Booth, Will Shipley and Kobe Pace, so hopefully that will pay off for us this week. We will definitely have Will Putnam back. He has missed the last two weeks. He will have a good full week of practice." Q: Do you have an update on Taisun Phommachanh? SWINNEY: "I do not. Same thing. We'll see where he is tomorrow." Q: Wake has a great offense but a defense that is struggling. When you look at them on film, what do you see overall? Just your overall assessment of their team now. SWINNEY: "A complete team, a well-coached team, guys who play hard, tough. Schematically and defensively they do some similar things we have seen. They just do them very well. They shut NC State's rush down. They maximize their depth. They have been able to keep some of their key guys healthy. Their offense ... it is an unbelievable group. They have the best group of receivers we have seen all year ... period. They are outstanding. Their quarterback is like Skalski playing linebacker. He is accurate and savvy. Defensively, they make critical plays at critical times. We have seen that from them all year." Q: You mentioned the offensive line on the interior not playing well against UCONN. You lost some matchups, it sounds like. SWINNEY: "They did a few things where they popped a few guys who took advantage of our inexperience. They had some unblocked guys in there from the secondary. But yes, no question, we did not play as clean as we needed to inside. We have been doing better there but we had too many mistakes and had too many blocks we did not finish. We need to get better there this week. Our two tackles played well. "It's always disappointing when you don't play like you expect to. You have a true freshman in there and two sophomores in there. Just not great continuity. Two guys do a good job and another doesn't. There were a couple of miscommunications in there as well. Just a combination of mental and physical errors. We did some good things, just not as efficient as we needed to be. We subbed some, too. Trent Howard did a heck of a job. He's athletic. He's going to be a good player for us. We got Bryn Tucker and Mitchell Mayes in there."