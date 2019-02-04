Ticker
Swinney sees 4-star offensive line target

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Dabo Swinney paid a visit last week to another priority offensive lineman for the next class.

Garner (N.C.) Leesville Road four-star Mitchell Mayes drew a stop from Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

