Tigerillustrated.com

Everyone knows that Syracuse's 27-24 triumph over Clemson in 2017 was a monumental upset.

The Tigers entered that game a 22.5-point favorite, so you could argue that says it all.

The recruiting rankings would argue the point spread didn't say it all.

Over the last five recruiting classes, including the still-in-progress 2019 group, Syracuse has signed zero 5-star prospects and two 4-stars.

Two.

Clemson, over that same stretch, has amassed 17 5-stars and 43 4-stars.