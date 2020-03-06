News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 10:28:33 -0600') }} football Edit

TALENT IN TOWN

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson’s March junior day traditionally has featured a wider range and larger volume of recruits.

But Saturday’s event has taken shape as a smaller-scale version of the January elite junior day.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Tigers are set to play host to at least a dozen relevant prospects, including nine offers and seven four-star recruits.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}