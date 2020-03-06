TALENT IN TOWN
Clemson’s March junior day traditionally has featured a wider range and larger volume of recruits.
But Saturday’s event has taken shape as a smaller-scale version of the January elite junior day.
The Tigers are set to play host to at least a dozen relevant prospects, including nine offers and seven four-star recruits.
