PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Talking season is almost over

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

Thirty-two Saturdays have passed since we last saw a college football game.

That's a lot of time for people to write, talk and bloviate about what they think is going to happen.

Mercifully and gleefully, starting Saturday we are granted 22-plus weeks of actual things happening on a football field to inform us.

As for Clemson? Its No. 14 preseason ranking is its lowest in a decade, which brings us to something we want to drive home in our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com.

TALKING SEASON IS ALMOST OVER (For subscribers-only)

****************************************

LIMITED TIME OFFER (First-time subscribers-only): Get your first year at Tigerillustrated.com for a whopping 60-percent off!

PROMO CODE: KICKOFF2024

Offer valid through Friday, August 23.

SIGN UP HERE to get your 60% discounted subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NsZW1zb24ucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3RhbGtpbmctc2Vhc29uLWlzLWFsbW9zdC1vdmVyLTEiLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmNs ZW1zb24ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0YWxraW5nLXNlYXNvbi1pcy1h bG1vc3Qtb3Zlci0xJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwODUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK