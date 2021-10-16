**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

From as far back as we can remember, every Clemson practice begins with a tempo period.

Everything is hurry-hurry-hurry for the offense as they try to hone the art of getting the call in and the ball snapped as quickly as possible from play to play.

The first team goes full throttle down the field one way, and then the second team goes back down the field the other way.

These images came to mind Friday night when we were watching Clemson's offense labor through yet another sub-20-point struggle.