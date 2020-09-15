CLEMSON | The formative juncture for Clemson's fifth consecutive playoff appearance last year came during the open week after a way-too-close-for-comfort win at North Carolina.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

After the offense sputtered in producing 21 points and 331 yards, the offensive braintrust used the extra time off to reacquaint itself with the ideal mentality of Clemson's offense -- attacking, aggressive, and fast.