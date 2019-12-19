THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The overwhelming majority of Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class is in the books, although Clemson has one more hook set and could survey the market next month if a need or want arises.

But the early signing period signifies when the Tigers can shift more attention and resources toward the next cycle.

Clemson already owns five commitments toward the 2021 haul. Once the College Football Playoffs are complete, much of its efforts will be toward its annual January elite junior day as well as evaluation of additional offer candidates.

In this periodic feature, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on the most wanted offensive prospects on Clemson’s recruiting board: