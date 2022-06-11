Texas 4-star commits to Clemson

Clemson has stepped into Texas for two commitments in one week. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! Rockwall (Texas) four-star receiver Noble Johnson has announced his commitment to Clemson. Johnson had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Johnson (6-2, 205), ranked No. 205 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over finalists Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Arkansas. All told, he claimed 31 offers.

Clemson made apparent quick work of his recruitment, extending an offer less than 10 days earlier when he competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp. Yet the process did extend longer; receivers coach Tyler Grisham reached out to Johnson last month to rekindle the courtship and, after traveling to scout a spring practice during the evaluation period, turned up the heat thereafter. Non-football-related & off topics forum Clemson's national profile and program culture resonated with Johnson and his family, combined with the recommendation given by a family friend who attends the university. Johnson becomes the fifth commitment the Tigers have gained within the week, including Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star lineman Ian Reed, a fellow Lone Star State native.

Noble Johnson is the latest in a line of highly-rated prospects from Texas to cast his lot with Clemson. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)