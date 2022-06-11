Texas 4-star commits to Clemson
Clemson has stepped into Texas for two commitments in one week.
Rockwall (Texas) four-star receiver Noble Johnson has announced his commitment to Clemson. Johnson had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Johnson (6-2, 205), ranked No. 205 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over finalists Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Arkansas. All told, he claimed 31 offers.
Clemson made apparent quick work of his recruitment, extending an offer less than 10 days earlier when he competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp.
Yet the process did extend longer; receivers coach Tyler Grisham reached out to Johnson last month to rekindle the courtship and, after traveling to scout a spring practice during the evaluation period, turned up the heat thereafter.
Clemson's national profile and program culture resonated with Johnson and his family, combined with the recommendation given by a family friend who attends the university.
Johnson becomes the fifth commitment the Tigers have gained within the week, including Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star lineman Ian Reed, a fellow Lone Star State native.
As a junior, Johnson registered 49 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdown in 10 contests.
His addition raises Clemson's total to nine commitments for the class, eight of which are four-stars including Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Miami (Fla.) Edison receiver Nathaniel Joseph, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake corner Avieon Terrell, Alpharetta (Ga.) St. Francis corner Branden Strozier, Riverview (Fla.) Sumner safety Kylen Webb and Washington (D.C.) St. John's College defensive end David Ojiegbe.
Naples (Fla.) First Baptist high-three star Olsen Henry rounds out the pledge list.
Johnson's commitment Saturday pushes Clemson's recruiting class up to eighth nationally by Rivals.com.
