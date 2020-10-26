 TigerIllustrated - Texas QB details weekend visit
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-26 14:40:08 -0500') }} football

Texas QB details weekend visit

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

A fast-rising quarterback with whom Clemson has strongly engaged spent the weekend on campus.

Austin (Texas) Westlake junior Cade Klubnik checked out the school for the first time and attended the Tigers’ victory Saturday against Syracuse as a spectator.

