The last time the ACC was regarded as really good, the conference boasted a deep roster of high-level quarterbacks.

The 2016 season seems like the golden era for the conference now as it's a long way from the days of Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Mitch Trubisky, Brad Kaaya, Daniel Jones, Eric Dungey, Ryan Finley, Nathan Peterman and Jerod Evans.

Clemson, of course, has continued stockpiling quarterbacks. The rest of the conference has done a poor job if the Rivals.com rankings provide even a semi-accurate indicator.