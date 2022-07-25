THE ALL-IN COOKOUT PREVIEW
Let's get the party started.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The All-In Cookout begins this afternoon -- the longstanding signature summer event on Clemson's recruiting calendar.
Non-football-related & off topics forum
This marks the 11th Cookout of the Dabo Swinney era, and each has had its own identity. Several have yielded substantial commitment returns eventually, while a few are known for their uneventfulness.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news