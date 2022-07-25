Let's get the party started.

The All-In Cookout begins this afternoon -- the longstanding signature summer event on Clemson's recruiting calendar.

This marks the 11th Cookout of the Dabo Swinney era, and each has had its own identity. Several have yielded substantial commitment returns eventually, while a few are known for their uneventfulness.