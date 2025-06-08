BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!
When Clemson and Notre Dame made the recent splash in announcing their 12-year home-and-home football series to begin in 2027, the idea for both was "future-proofing" themselves for unknown events to come.
But the "unknown" part tends to make the "proofing" part more difficult.
And part of the idea behind the Clemson-Notre Dame thing was thinking that a nine-game SEC schedule might happen and probably would happen.
Turns out ... maybe not?
THE ART OF FUTURE-PROOFING SCHEDULING (For subscribers-only)