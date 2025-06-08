BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

When Clemson and Notre Dame made the recent splash in announcing their 12-year home-and-home football series to begin in 2027, the idea for both was "future-proofing" themselves for unknown events to come.

But the "unknown" part tends to make the "proofing" part more difficult.

And part of the idea behind the Clemson-Notre Dame thing was thinking that a nine-game SEC schedule might happen and probably would happen.

Turns out ... maybe not?

THE ART OF FUTURE-PROOFING SCHEDULING (For subscribers-only)