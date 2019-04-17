THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- If you were able to take an up-close look at Oklahoma in 2014 and 2015, as everyone who followed Clemson did, you sensed things growing a bit stale under Bob Stoops.

He cleaned house in an unprecedented way after the 40-6 shellacking at the hands of the Tigers in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

And then a year later, after Stoops supposedly rejuvenated himself and his program, Dabo Swinney was once again a step ahead with Clemson drilling Oklahoma in the second half of the Orange Bowl.

Two years ago, Stoops abruptly called it quits and it wasn't all that surprising. In watching his body language over his final few seasons, you got the sense he was tired and worn down.

That he had lost his edge.